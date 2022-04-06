Transition to endemic phase brings relief to PWD

KANGAR: The transition to endemic phase which began on April 1 came as good news to Malaysians, especially persons with disabilities (PwD) who have been struggling to earn a living.

Visually-impaired Noor Jasmi Othman, 66, said when the country was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, sales of her rattan handicrafts dropped and she only received a small number of orders compared to about 10 orders per month, previously.

“I also faced difficulties in obtaining rattan supplies to produce handicrafts such as baskets, trays and picture frames.

“However, since the government announced that the country would enter the transition to endemic phase, the situation has improved and I started receiving orders from customers in Pahang, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor,” she told Bernama after the breaking-of-fast event organised by the Malaysian Foundation for the Blind (MFB) and Rumah Lavender, a transit house for PwD and single mothers, here last night.

The event was officiated by Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) chief executive officer Mohd Nazim Mohd Noor.

Also sharing his experience was visually-impaired masseur, Remli Abas, 63, whose services were affected during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

“I may not receive many customers during Ramadan but I am confident that the situation will return to normal and my regular customers will come to find me,” said Remli, who relied on the Social Welfare Department’s assistance of RM450 a month.

During the event, MFB and Rumah Lavender also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to assist PwD in Perlis.

Founder of Rumah Lavender, Tuan Marja Tuan Mat, said it is hoped that the cooperation would help market the products made by PwD more widely and in turn, improve the economic status of the group.

“We hope this MoU will help PwD in Perlis to be more successful in the future,” he said.-Bernama