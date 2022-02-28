Transition to endemic phase needs to be implemented carefully: Agong

KUALA LUMPUR,: Malaysia’s transition from the pandemic to endemic phase of Covid-19 needs to be implemented carefully, said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

His Majesty said Malaysia was ranked 13th out of 122 countries in the Nikkei Asia's Covid-19 recovery index and the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme had successfully achieved complete vaccination coverage of up to 98 per cent of the adult population.

As a defensive measure against the threats of new variants, Al-Sultan Abdullah also urged all Malaysians to get the booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

“To maintain immunity at the optimal level and as a defensive measure against the threats of new variants, I call on my people to get the booster dos under the ongoing (immunisation) programme implemented by the government.

“Even though we are more and more prepared to enter the endemic phase, I hope that the transition will be implemented carefully,” he said in the royal address when gracing the opening of the First Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 14th Parliament here today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also commended the National COVID-19 Testing Strategy and the government’s affirmative action to reduce the price of self-test kits as a measure of strengthening public health and community empowerment.

“Through this approach, the reopening of the economic and social sectors can be realised safely,” he said.

His Majesty also expressed his appreciation for the National Vaccine Development Roadmap (PPVN) including the strategy to develop Malaysia’s very own vaccine as an effort to increase the country’s level of preparedness in facing the current pandemic and other pandemic threats in the future.

Apart from that, Al-Sultan Abdullah also lauded the National Mental Health Strategic Plan 2020-2025, which is designed to address the mental health issues of the people, especially those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic through various intervention measures and assistance to those affected.

“I call on my people to continue to maintain their health, including mental health; and always practice a healthy lifestyle to achieve the goal of the national agenda of ‘Healthy Malaysia’,” he said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said he also supported the government’s aspiration to popularise science and humanise technology as the cultivation of science through social innovation will produce human capital that is altruistic in addressing issues of poverty, health and wellbeing of society.

“I do hope that the government would continue empowering research, development, commercialisation and innovation programmes in key areas including artificial intelligence, robotics, bioscience and aerospace,” he added.-Bernama