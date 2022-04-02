Transition to endemicity: A bright future awaits Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: After more than two years of dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, Malaysia can now step forward towards a brighter future as the country begins its transition to endemicity yesterday.

While the threat of Covid has yet to be totally eradicated, its severity has been tamed by the successful implementation of National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK). A vast majority of Malaysians have been vaccinated against Covid-19, and as of yesterday, 48.4 per cent of the country’s total population have received their booster shots, while 79 per cent have completed their primer vaccination shots and 84.2 per cent have received at least one vaccination shot.

Infections in Malaysia are largely under control, and the country has recorded less than 20,000 cases for the last five consecutive days, with 18,560 cases reported yesterday, bringing the total of infections in the country to 4,201,919.

The transition towards endemicity has had a positive effect on Malaysia’s economy, with Bursa Malaysia remaining on an uptrend at mid-afternoon, led by the banking, consumer product and services counters as the reopening of the country’s borders buoyed market sentiment.

At 3.07 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) jumped 6.19 points to 1,593.55 from 1,587.36 at Thursday's close. The barometer index opened 0.93 of-a-point higher at 1,588.29.

Malaysians who were eagerly waiting to return home from Singapore celebrated the reopening of the country’s borders at the Johor-Singapore entry point with tears of joy and cheers of happiness as many of them sang the national anthem Negaraku while they waited for the stroke of midnight.

Meanwhile, a Saudi Airlines flight, carrying umrah pilgrims home, became the first flight to land at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 1am yesterday.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said that the reopening of the country’s borders would herald the recovery of Malaysia’s tourism industry as the country expects to attract two million international tourist arrivals this year with RM8.6 billion in tourism receipts.

Also, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the situation at all entry points in the country were under control and there were no occurrence of untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, most mosques in the country have returned to normal practices, with congregants being allowed to stand shoulder-to-shoulder to conduct Friday prayers. Some mosques, however, still insist that congregants be separated by mats arranged side by side. Either way, this development is welcome news for Muslims looking forward to conduct tarawih prayers during Ramadan after two years of physical distancing.

Also, prayers at non-Muslim houses of worship can now be conducted without physical distancing as well.

The upcoming month of Ramadan will also be present a great opportunity for businesses, especially those in the food and beverage sector, as they are allowed to operate according to the licensed operating hours.

All individuals are also allowed to travel throughout the country regardless of their vaccination status starting yesterday.

As we mark this major milestone in our fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, let us not forget to comply with the remaining standard operating procedures in place, including wearing facemasks in public areas, and checking in using the MySejahtera app whenever needed, to ensure that our sacrifices have not been in vain, and that our country continues to progress towards a bright future, safe from the threat of the Covid-19 scourge.-Bernama