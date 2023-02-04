Transport goats without permission, lorry driver fined RM10,000

BANDAR PERMAISURI: A lorry driver was fined RM10,000 by the Setiu Magistrate's Court here today for transporting 62 goats, worth RM28,470, suspected to be from Thailand, without the permission of the Veterinary Department.

Magistrate Ainis Abu Hassan Shaari meted out the fine on Abli Abdullah, 46, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court also ordered the goats to be forfeited by the government.

Abli was charged with transporting the goats on a lorry without written permission from the Veterinary Services Department at about 11.15 pm on Jalan Kota Bharu-Kuala Terengganu on Oct 13 last year.

In doing so, he had violated the Terengganu Animals (Contagious Abortion With Foot and Mouth Disease Control and Eradication) Order 2003 which was gazetted under Subsection 36(1) of the Animals Act 1953, which provides a maximum fine of up to RM15,000 upon conviction.

Abli paid the fine.

Prosecuting officer from the Veterinary Department Mohd Shahihan Mohd Tahar prosecuted, while Abli was unrepresented. -Bernama