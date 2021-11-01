Travel confidence, sustainability, curated experiences new traveller priorities

KUALA LUMPUR: The 1st edition of X-Change Malaysia '21, a virtual meeting exchange programme held recently here, has revealed some interesting facts that are important for the Malaysian tourism enterprises and travel professionals to take action and respond to the evolving trends and expectations.

The Director-General of Tourism Malaysia, Datuk Zainuddin Abdul Wahab and Chairman of Global Chamber of Business Leaders, Dejan Stancer presented keynote addresses to welcome participants.

Twenty-four Malaysian and international guest panelists discussed and exchanged ideas on key topics including new travel motivations and aspirations, sustainability, digitalisation and exceptional travel experiences as Malaysia prepares for the re-opening of travel borders and resumption of international travel.

Among others, the key takeaways from the 1st edition of X-Change Malaysia '21 are the essentiality of digital transformation to all tourism businesses; the high demand for off-the-beaten-path destinations and activities, as is the preference for online bookings; and, community-based tourism is popular and provides global marketing opportunities.

Also including are travellers from Europe want travel agents to advise and process easy and smooth travel arrangements for their long-haul trips so they can travel hassle-free; diversity and multiculturalism are Malaysia's best-known assets; and, curated and unique travel experiences are in demand.

The others are, Malaysia intends to communicate more on its history, arts, nature and culture; place importance to extend confidence and assurance of travel for new travellers; and, emphasise talent is a factor optimising the industry's competitiveness and ensures sustainability.

X-Change Malaysia '21, curated by Ab & Artho Tourism Marketing & PR is part of the company's tourism solidarity efforts to bring together key tourism industry players locally and internationally in preparation for the re-opening of Malaysia travel borders.

The 2nd edition of X-Change Malaysia will be held on Jan 26, 2022, according to a statement.-Bernama