Travel from Labuan to Sabah needs police permission

LABUAN: Those travelling from here to mainland Sabah must first obtain police permission under the inter-district movement ban which comes into effect throughout Sabah from tomorrow (Oct 3) until Oct 16.

Labuan police chief Supt. Muhamad Farid Ahmad said the public especially locals were required to notify the police stations and submit an application for a written approval before travelling.

However, he said the new ruling did not apply to transport companies ferrying essential goods including furniture and equipment to Labuan but they must have an official letter from their respective employers.

“Those travellers planning to travel via sea or air routes to mainland Sabah for personal matters must first obtain a written approval from the nearest police station on the island.

“For services such as transporting essential supplies like food, medicine, safety materials and other important goods... an official letter from employers will suffice to be shown to the authorities such as at police road blocks,” he said in a statement to Bernama today.

Muhamad Farid said the Labuan police contingent would not set up roadblocks on the island beginning midnight (Oct 3) following the announcement of a travel ban between districts in Sabah.

We have stationed enough personnel at the Labuan Airport and the two ferry terminals, namely, Labuan Ro-Ro Ferry Terminal and Labuan International Ferry Terminal since Sept 27,” he said.

Muhamad Farid also said a 24-hour surveillance would be implemented along the coastline to ward of attempts by locals and non-Malaysians to reach the island via illegal means (Jalan Tikus) to evade Covid-19 checks.

Meanwhile, the Sabah Ports and Harbour Department has acknowledged the closure of the tickets counters at the Menumbok Jetty on the Sabah mainland for passenger speed boat services in view of the low volume of travellers to Labuan following the inter-district ban.

Sabah is imposing the inter-district movement ban due to the rising number of cases of Covid-19 in the state. As at noon today, Sabah recorded 113 new cases while the cumulative figure stood at 2,108 cases.

Labuan recorded one new Covid-19 case today, bringing the total number of cases on the island to 29. No deaths from Covid-19 on the island had been recorded to date. — Bernama