Travellers, close contacts under quarantine for at least five days can take Covid-19 test to get order release on Monday

KUALA LUMPUR: Fully-vaccinated travellers and close contacts who are undergoing compulsory quarantine for the fifth day and above can go for the RT-PCR test from today.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin(pix) said those who did not take the Covid-19 vaccine or are partially vaccinated and undergoing compulsory quarantine for the eighth day and above could also take the RT-PCR test from today.

“If the result is negative, they will be given the release order this Monday,“ he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the reduction of the compulsory quarantine period for travellers returning or coming from abroad, and also the isolation period for close contacts, effective on Oct 18.

Based on the announcement, individuals who have completed the Covid-19 vaccination will undergo a quarantine period of seven days while those who do not get the vaccine or are partially vaccinated will have to undergo a quarantine period of 10 days.

Khairy said those who will be affected by the reduction in quarantine period are Malaysian citizens and permanent residents, expatriates or the diplomatic corps or any foreigners allowed by the Director General of Immigration to enter Malaysia from abroad.

Also involved are close contacts of Covid-19 positive cases, as well as individuals who have been issued a release order by authorised officers, such as those returning from high-risk areas of infection as announced by the government.

Khairy said the relevant existing guidelines were still applicable and reminded the public to continue to adhere to the stipulated guidelines.-Bernama