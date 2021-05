KUALA LUMPUR: The mandatory quarantine period for Malaysian and non-citizen travellers from countries except Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan, has been extended from 10 to 14 days, effective immediately.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the 14-day quarantine period would be extended for another seven days to 21 days if necessary, based on the risk assessment results on the 14th day.

“The additional quarantine period will be carried out at the same quarantine station. The Covid-19 RT-PCR repeat test will be performed on the 10th day. If the quarantine period is extended to 21 days, the RT-PCR repeat test must be done on the 18th day,” he said, in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the mandatory quarantine period for travellers arriving from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan has been extended from 14 to 21 days at government-designated quarantine stations.

He said the mandatory 21-day quarantine order on travellers arriving from India remained unchanged.

Ismail Sabri said the decision was made at today’s special session of the National Security Council (MKN), after taking into account the current Covid-19 pandemic situation with more than 50 per cent of countries reporting the worrying spread of variants of concern (VOC) in the community.

In addition, he said all travellers are required to undergo a Covid-19 RT-PCR test three days before departure and only those tested negative are allowed to board flights into Malaysia.

All travellers must also undergo Covid-19 RT-PCR test test on arrival, he added. — Bernama