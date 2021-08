PETALING JAYA: Social media is a powerful tool. Through platforms such as Twitter and Facebook, narratives are shared almost instantly.

However, there is a thin line between good and evil of such quick dissemination by all and sundry.

Just two weeks ago, a 33-year-old man was arrested after a video of him railing at a nasi lemak stallholder went viral on social media.

Netizens were quick to dig up personal details of the man and within hours a copy of his MyKad had gone viral on Twitter.

Rather than view this event as online vigilantism, International Islamic University Malaysia assistant professor Dr Shafizan Mohamed saw it as a civic duty to reprimand the person for his misbehaviour.

“Vigilantism is an act of taking the law into one’s own hands and is illegal. The public has a responsibility to play an active role in combating any criminal or unacceptable behaviour without violating the law,” she told theSun.

However, she said it is also a slippery slope. Events featured in videos posted on social media may be taken out of context and controversial views are amplified to stir emotions.

Shafizan pointed out that images and comments on social media have the power to mobilise people and get them hyped up.

“While these exposés may be good in certain terms, they can quite easily be taken only at face value,” she said.

She added more often than not, whatever is posted is not the whole story.

“It gets heated up as it swirls around on social media and evokes an emotional response from the public that may not have taken the time to ponder the matter.”

Shafizan also dismissed the notion that exposing wrongdoings on social media constitutes citizen journalism.

She said while anyone can write and share his opinion on any subject matter, true journalism comes attached with a bigger goal and greater responsibilities.

“Citizen journalists represent a particular group who want to highlight issues or bring voice to the unrepresented.

“It is often backed by a desire to bring change and there are specific sentiments and activist inclinations.

“This is dangerous because if everyone feels that he has the right to play judge and prosecutor, it will cause chaos and division in society. I do not think we should promote digital vigilantism,” she said.

Universiti Teknologi Mara in Shah Alam media expert Prof Dr Kiranjit Kaur said social media has made it easy to document evidence to be used either in one’s own defence, to protect others or to get public support on an important issue.

“It also promotes caution among citizens and the authorities, making them more careful about what they say or do,” she said.

Kiranjit added social media can also act as a deterrent to violent and unscrupulous behaviours.

However, she noted that while there are plus points in citizens documenting incidents and alerting the public, sometimes only one side of the story is captured that can result in manipulation of perspective on the issue.

“For instance, videos of fights between neighbours appear on social media often. Usually, there is no background as to why the fight started,” she said.

However, social media serves well in putting out speedy alerts on dangerous situations and it promotes greater transparency, especially when there are attempts to censor information, she added.