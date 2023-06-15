Treat for children at shelter home

PETALING JAYA: Employees of UD Trucks Malaysia recently visited the children of Rumah KIDS in USJ, Subang Jaya to donate 10 laptops, clothing, toys and groceries, apart from bringing goodwill and cheer.

The team spent half a day with 30 children and helped them set up the laptops and held educational and fun activities, including awareness about road safety, word puzzle games, a colouring competition and a game of musical chairs.

The company’s managing director Steve Hedouin said: “This charity event themed ‘Sharing is Caring’ was organised to support the home and encourage the children towards education.

“We want to raise a positive work culture through community services and share UD Trucks’ corporate purpose of creating a better life for people.

“I am proud that this event was entirely decided and participated by the team, allowing us to help society not only as staff but also as individuals.”

Hedouin said the company is especially delighted to donate the laptops to the children as it would encourage them to embrace computer literacy and education as a whole.

“As a truck company, we also feel that it is our responsibility to include road safety awareness into the activities. So, through video presentations, we guided the children on the basics of safely crossing a road.

“It was a gratifying event for us and we look forward to organising similar activities again in the future.”

Established in 1991, Rumah KIDS is a home for abused, neglected and orphaned children who require care, guidance and support for a better future.

Rumah KIDS has housed, fed and nurtured over 300 children ranging in age from as young as one to teenagers and young adults.

Its senior manager in charge of fundraising, partnerships and public relations David Jansen Nathan said: “Rumah KIDS’s mission, apart from shielding the children from the abuse and neglect they once knew, is to enable them to finish their education and to realise their full potential.

“Through education, the children can lead more productive lives in the community. We are grateful to UD Trucks for donating, and for organising all the activities. I could see how much the children enjoyed their visit.”

He said every child at the home will be introduced to a new family where he or she develops friendships with the family members in a healthy and safe environment. There is also a healthy routine of study, chores, play and rest.

David added that the home remains committed to helping any of its children who have completed secondary school and want to pursue tertiary education or a desired career path.

“One of our children, Manisha, who came to live with us in 2006 at the age of four just graduated with a diploma in early childhood education. She is just one example of the successes we have had,” he said.

Those who wish to visit or make any donations can contact David at 03-3385 1965.