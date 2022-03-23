Trial period on RFID use critical for expansion later: Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR: The current implementation of the radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology at toll plazas along the North-South Highway (PLUS) is crucial to ensure that the system works efficiently before its use is expanded, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said that during the trial period, any problems including from the administrative and legal aspects would be identified and resolved so that the system would not become a burden to motorists.

“This is what we are looking at and working on at the level of the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) and Works Ministry,” he said during a question-and-answer session at Dewan Negara today.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Senator Datuk Razali Idris, who wanted to know whether the Works Ministry would consider placing the SmartTag and RFID systems under a common lane as they are now separated.

Fadillah said the suppliers for the two toll payment systems were different and as such the technology used was different.

“They are separated because the tag readers might be ‘confused’ if placed in the same lane,” he added.

Fadillah said the RFID is priced at RM35 each, including the cost of tag and installation, but the government had asked Touch ‘n Go Sdn Bhd to look into the possibility of making it cheaper.

Fadillah said this in reply to the original question from Senator Muhammad Zahid Md Arip, who asked whether LLM had any legal basis to compel motorists to instal RFID at RM35 when the Touch ‘n Go (TnG) card only cost RM10.

“The current implementation of RFID gives an option to motorists and the highway authorities are maintaining other payment modes like Touch ‘n Go card and SmartTag,” he said.

He said the introduction of RFID was in line with the government’s desire to switch to the multi-lane free flow (MLFF) system by 2025.-Bernama