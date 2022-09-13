Tributes to Queen E

PETALING JAYA: Prominent Malaysians have left heartfelt condolence messages in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

Berjaya Group chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan said it is with profound sadness that he learned of the news of her passing.

“On behalf of Cardiff City Football Club and my family based in Malaysia and London, I wish to convey my deepest condolences to the Royal Family. Our thoughts are with them, in addition to all those grieving throughout the UK, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

“Malaysia and the UK share a rich history. We have the utmost respect for the Royal Family and we mourn their great loss at this sad time. May Her Majesty’s soul rest in eternal peace and may she be accorded the highest place in heaven,” he said.

Former senior civil servant Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam said his generation grew up under her reign as the Queen of the UK and her position as head of the Commonwealth.

“I can relate to her reign, particularly since I represented Malaysia at many Commonwealth meetings. I met the Queen at Buckingham Palace and on her yacht, the Britannia, in the Bahamas. She struck me as very charming, really humble, highly intelligent and with a great sense of duty to serve.

“She obviously enjoyed her unique role as head of the Commonwealth. She managed about 52 heads of government with confidence and comfort. She did not have executive authority but exercised an enormous influence on British and global affairs,” he told theSun.

Ramon said her leadership and wisdom will be deeply missed by everyone, and wishes that God may bless her soul.

Former minister of International Trade and Industry from 1987 to 2008, Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz, recounted how special a person the Queen was in her devotion to serving her nation, and all nations which regard her as their Queen.

“I recall before Merdeka, she was still the monarch of our country, and when we celebrated her official birthday with the usual programmes, including the parades through the town, we sang God Save The Queen.

“I was so fortunate to be a member of the official delegation of then prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to the UK, and was invited to the garden tea party at Buckingham Palace.

“My colleagues, the late (Tun) Lim Kheng Yaik and (Tun) Ling Liong Sik were replete in their long tail suit coats and we were seated in a marquee with several others.

“The late Queen walked around to all the marquees and smilingly waved to us, as we stood up in respect. What a special person she was. May Her Majesty’s soul forever rest in peace,” she said.