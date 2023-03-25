Tricky path ahead for Malaysia in Sudirman Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia can expect a torrid time at the Sudirman Cup mixed team badminton championship to be held in Suzhou, China from May 14-21.

Based on the virtual draw carried out in Suzhou today, fourth-seeded Malaysia have been drawn in Group C with Taiwan, India and Australia.

On paper, India and Taiwan are seen as the main stumbling blocks for Malaysia to get past the group stage as only the top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, defending champions and 12-time winners China should have no problems getting past the group stage after being pitted against Denmark, Singapore and Egypt in Group A.

Indonesia and Thailand should battle it out for the top two places in Group B, which also comprises Germany and Canada.

Group D is also set to witness a titanic battle between four-time champions South Korea, Japan, England and France.

Malaysia have never won the Sudirman Cup since it was first held in Jakarta, Indonesia in 1989.

At the previous edition in Vantaa, Finland, Malaysia’s challenge ended in the semi-finals after they lost 3-1 to Japan. -Bernama