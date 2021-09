WHETHER a country or area develops, stagnates or deteriorates is largely dependent on prevailing government policies and existing mindset of the local population.

Nations or states that have embraced modernisation and welcomed visitors have experienced rapid growth and prosperity.

Conversely, adopting modern technology at a snail’s pace and rejecting outsiders by desiring to be exclusive would lead to stagnation and eventually deterioration.

Malaysia used to be a model for third world countries on development until we stagnated. Now, we are deteriorating.

The British left in 1957 after building an extensive network of roads that crisscrossed the countryside and enabled the peninsula to be the largest producer of tin, rubber and palm oil. This nation was founded by tin, built by rubber, and prospered by oil, from plant and mineral.

But instead of continuing to export almost all our raw materials to industrialised countries, we also went into manufacturing not just for higher value but also to create jobs.

A large number of factories were set up after the introduction of the first industrial master plan from 1986 to 1995.

Malaysia became a magnet for documented and undocumented migrant workers, with tens of millions passing through our shores over the decades and a few million currently in our midst.

It is a gravy train exploited by businesses, syndicates, corrupt officials and enforcement officers.

Our country was also very successful in the tourism front. In 2010, Malaysia was ranked ninth in the list of 10 most visited countries by the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). That year, we welcomed 24.58 million foreigners compared with 20.97 million in Visit Malaysia 2007.

Earlier in 2002, the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme was introduced to allow foreigners to live in Malaysia for 10 years on a multiple-entry social visit pass which was renewable.

In 2014, we were ranked ninth in Unesco’s International Student Mobility Survey.

In 2016, there were 172,886 international students in our higher education institutions, private and international schools plus language centres.

The target for Malaysia Education Blueprint 2015-2025 (Higher Education) is to attract 250,000 international students by 2025.

The spinoffs from the large number of foreigners living in our country to study, or retire or visiting Malaysia for business or leisure, greatly boosted foreign investments and tourist arrivals, which were made possible by easy access of people and goods flowing in and out of our country.

But leaving restrictions in place have resulted in stagnation of foreign tourist arrivals while other countries enjoyed exponential growth.

In 2010, Malaysia received 24.58 million foreign tourists. However, over the next nine years, annual arrivals averaged only 25.9 million per year.

In 2019, China attracted 145 million foreign tourists after leapfrogging many other countries over the past decade.

Thailand received 39.8 million, while Japan welcomed 32.2 million, which was 23.4% higher than the 26.1 million that visited Malaysia the same year.

While other countries such as Thailand and Japan held their doors wide open to welcome foreigners, our gates remained half shut by imposing visa requirements on citizens from China and India, whose large population have easy access to Malaysia via medium-haul flights.

Although e-Visa was introduced for tourists from China in 2016 and later for Indian nationals, it was besieged with problems as the scheme was skewed to benefit those processing visas but caused unnecessary inconvenience and expenses for applicants, including travel agents.

We missed out tapping the full potential of tourists from China and India. While 3.1 million tourists from China visited Malaysia in 2019, 11 million went to Thailand and 155 million outbound tourists from China travelled to all over the world and spent US$255 billion globally.

After the first Covid-19 case in Malaysia was detected last year on Jan 25, followed by various movement control orders from March 18 plus closure of international borders, the world will no longer be the same even if international tourism were to recover in 2024.

If it was challenging to compete for foreign investments and tourists previously, it will be much harder from now on. But instead of relaxing stringent requirements, Malaysia has done the exact opposite by tightening rules, as if foreign investors and tourists have no other options.

New regulations on MM2H are not only deterring new applicants, but they are also driving away successful candidates living alternately in Malaysia and other countries. Those who spent almost all their time in Malaysia and were unable to meet new conditions are making plans to leave.

If backpackers planning to stretch their tourist dollar to stay longer are barred from entering our country, many would not visit Malaysia later after becoming successful executives or businessmen, which may take only a few short years, and more so in this 5G and artificial intelligence era.

Among the many foreigners that have returned to invest in Malaysia were those who have been deeply touched by the hospitality and kindness shown to them by the locals.

While the powerful or rich are used to being pampered, ordinary folk will long remember it after receiving VIP treatment.

Ironically, the Home Ministry appears to be making a mountain out of a molehill by revising the MM2H programme when much greater focus should be placed on the problems surrounding millions of migrant workers in the country. It is indeed a glaring case of misplaced priority.

Furthermore, such unfriendly policies towards non-citizens will also drive away foreign investors and tourists.

In 2019, 6,655,500 foreign tourists came to Malaysia to visit relatives and friends. They made up a substantial 25.5% of the total 26.1 million foreign arrivals for that year.

While under prolonged lockdowns, many industries were classified as non-essential. But shutting down factories and ceasing manufacturing have caused untold disruptions in the global supply chain, forcing multinationals to explore options to relocate to other countries.

And just as our society had been regressing, so has our economy been deteriorating.

While the pandemic has affected every country on earth, ours is made worse by antiquated mindsets and uncompetitive policies. Sadly, urgency is much lacking in addressing these fundamental issues.

YS Chan is a master trainer for Mesra Malaysia and an Asean Tourism Master Trainer. He is also a tourism and transport business consultant and writer, and researcher for the Travel Industry Occupational Framework published by the Department of Skills Development (JPK). Comments: letters@thesundaily.com