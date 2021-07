GEORGE TOWN: Three men, wearing ‘Predator’ and ‘Black Panther’ superhero costumes, stole the limelight in front of a hotel near Jalan Larut here.

The trio Mohd Nor Hisham Awang Non, 48, Mohd Wan Hafizi Wan Zakaria, 40 and 64-year-old Azhar A.Rahman, who are members of the Penang Adiwira Group, were seen waving at the passer-by in front of the Royal Penang Hotel as they distributed free breakfast packs.

A passer-by, Mohd Ali Mohd Sharif, 55, who was riding pass the area with his son Mohd Rais on a motorcycle, first thought that a street festival was going on.

“After being told to stop, I realised the ‘superheroes’ were there to hand out breakfast for free. Thank you for taking the trouble to help the public affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,“ he said when met by reporters here today.

Meanwhile, a private sector employee, Muzlifa Alias, 31, who was on her way to work at Jalan Anson lauded the initiative.

“Little gestures like this should be continued because many people are down and have been impacted by the pandemic situation and the sharp rise in daily cases is worrying,” she said.

The act of kindness is a collaboration between Penang Adiwira Group and the management of Hotel Royal Penang.

The hotel led by its General Manager, Amran Taib had prepared 400 packets of nasi lemak, 150 noodle packs and 200 packets of tea and coffee to be distributed to the public for free.

On behalf of the hotel industry, Amran called on the state government to expedite the vaccination process for the 4,000 hotel workers registered under Malaysian Associations of Hotels Penang. -Bernama