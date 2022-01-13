Trio held over fake RM100 banknote

SEREMBAN: A man and his two female accomplices who used a fake RM100 banknote to buy savouries at a curry puff stall in Rembau on Tuesday were arrested by police in Ayer Keroh, Malacca.

Negri Sembilan police chief DCP Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop said today that the 46-year-old man and the women who are aged 24 and 31 were held on Wednesday at 5.30pm by a police team from the state commercial crimes investigations department (CCID).

He said police seized 19 RM100 banknotes that are believed to be fake and a car from the suspects.

Mohamad Mat said upon questioning the suspects, investigators learnt from the male suspect that he had bought each banknote from an unidentified man in Kuala Lumpur for RM50.

He said hours after their arrest, the suspects led police to a luxury condominium in Sungai Besi, Kuala Lumpur where the raiding party seized about 70 grammes of heroin, a small amount of syabu and a weighing scale among other items.

Mohamad Mat said checks showed that the male suspect had 12 past criminal records while the women had four records between them, all for drug related offences.

He said todate, police have identified five cases of the use of fake banknotes in the state reported in Rembau, Gemas and Nilai.

Mohamad Mat said the suspects have been remanded and will later be handed over to Brickfields police for investigations on the drug seizure made at the apartment.

On Tuesday, a 35-year-old curry puff stall owner at the Chembong hawkers site lodged a police report after receiving a fake RM100 banknote from the suspects.

The suspects had purchased her savouries for a total of RM16 and paid the woman with the fake banknote.

After the woman returned the change, she became suspicious of the RM100 note and on checking with a banknote scanner, she found it to be fake.

The victim uploaded her bitter experience on Facebook to warn other traders to not be fooled by the suspects who she had thought were wealthy from the clothing they wore and the vehicle they drove.