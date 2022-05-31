Triumphant Rafizi wants to meet Anwar to discuss GE15 preparations

KUALA LUMPUR: Fresh from his election as the PKR deputy president, Rafizi Ramli has said he will arrange an immediate meeting with party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to work out preparations for the 15th general election (GE15).

Rafizi said PKR would become stronger when all members from the grassroots to the president himself move on a common strategy and discharge their duties effectively.

The Pandan division chief thanked party members for electing him to the number two post of the 23-year-old party.

“In the history of PKR elections, never before has a candidate for the deputy president’s post secured such a big mandate, getting almost 60 per cent of the popular vote with more than 80 per cent of all divisions throughout the country supporting me.

“I know it’s not because PKR grassroots members like me more than Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail. I know I am just an ordinary member without any post and has many weaknesses,” he said in a post on his Facebook today.

Rafizi, who was an appointed vice-president before this, said the grassroots gave a strong mandate to an ordinary member because they wanted PKR to return to the path of reform on which the party was built.

The former Pandan Member of Parliament urged party leaders at all levels to graciously accept the decisions made by the grassroots through the ballot boxes.

According to unofficial results displayed on the 2022 PKR Election website, Rafizi garnered 68,451 votes while Saifuddin collected 48,223 votes in the contest for the deputy president’s post.

However, the official results will only be announced at the annual PKR national congress on June 25.

In SEREMBAN, Negeri Sembilan PKR chief Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the new leadership could strengthen the party for facing GE15.

Speaking to reporters at a Petronas Aidilfitri open house, he thanked PKR members for voting in the party election and his supporters for electing him as a vice-president.-Bernama