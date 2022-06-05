Trooping the colour to showcase MAF loyalty to defend country’s sovereignty

KUALA LUMPUR: The Trooping the Colour ceremony, to be held at Dataran Pahlawan Negara in Putrajaya on Friday (June 10) in conjunction with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s official birthday, will showcase the spirit and loyalty of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) in defending the sovereignty of the country until the last drop of blood.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang(pix) said about 900 officers and personnel will be involved in the ceremonial parade involving flags representing branches and regiments of the MAF including the Royal Malay Regiment (RMR), Royal Ranger Regiment (RRR), Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) and Royal Malaysian Air Force RMAF).

“The Trooping the Colour is a ceremonial pledge of allegiance to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and according to tradition, it will be done in the first, third and fifth year.

“The last time it was held was in 2019 and it was supposed to be carried out last year but postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said when appearing as a guest on the Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme on TV1, RTM.

Affendi said the ceremonial parade would also involve a fly-past of five helicopters carrying the Jalur Gemilang, and flags of the MAF, RMAF, RMN and the Army in Putrajaya airspace.

“A 21-gun salute will also be fired by the Royal Artillery Regiment in honour of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the supreme commander of the Malaysian Armed Forces,” he said.

Therefore, Affendi said residents around Putrajaya do not need to worry if they hear the sound of the gun or see military helicopters flying low in the area this week until the day of the parade.

In the meantime, Affendi also invited the public to watch the parade which will be broadcast live by RTM in order to appreciate its importance in maintaining the well-being and sovereignty of the country.

“The procession is a symbolic show of the MAF which is very committed to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and willing to sacrifice until the last drop of blood,” he said.-Bernama