Tropicana links up with PowerChina for Genting Highlands development

PETALING JAYA: Tropicana Corp Bhd has entered into a memorandum of agreement for strategic partnership with Powerchina International Group Ltd to develop Tropicana Paradise in Genting Highlands.

It stated the agreement is entered by the group’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, Tropicana Inspirasi Indah Sdn Bhd and Tropicana Inspirasi Impian Sdn Bhd and Powerchina along with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sinohydro Corporation (M) Sdn Bhd.

The group elaborated the 308-acre Tropicana Paradise will feature an integrated entertainment hub offering 1.5 million square feet of entertainment choices and 1 million square feet of retail options across 38-acres.

Aside from this the development will include modern services apartments, branded residences as well as 4- and 5-star international brand hotels.

Furthermore, Tropicana Paradise will also serve as a catalyst and complement its 596-acre master township development Tropicana WindCity, its first township in Genting Highlands.

Tropicana’s CEO, Lee Han Ming commented the collaboration marks both parties’ commitment towards building a sustainable township.

“PowerChina is a global powerhouse and a Fortune 500 company with a strong presence in the construction and engineering industry. With their expertise and construction financing, we are confident PowerChina will bring Tropicana Paradise to the next level,” he said in a statement.

PowerChina’s executive vice president, Zhou Jiayi expressed confidence the project will attract a lot of positive interest from both locals and foreign investors.

“We are confident with our engineering and construction expertise together with Tropicana’s master plan, we will certainly build a prominent entertainment and leisure hub of tomorrow at Tropicana Paradise.”