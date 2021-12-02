Tropicana on track to achieve RM1.1b sales target

PETALING JAYA: Tropicana Corp Bhd posted higher property sales of RM760.6 million in the nine months ended Sept 30, 2021, a 73.8% jump from RM437.6 million a year ago despite the impact of the movement control order, and is on track to achieve its RM1.1 billion sales target.

Tropicana group managing director Dion Tan said the pandemic caused disruption and delays in the rollout of its new projects as well as ongoing projects. The lockdown has also negatively impacted its property investment, recreation, and resort operations and while these businesses have slowly picked up, it still needs to work hard on its recovery plan.

“However, our property sales continue to soar and perform well. We will continue to monitor the market, and roll out more engagement initiatives to drive more sales.”

Its campaigns such as Tropicana 100 offers 100% flexible homeownership solutions on property purchase; Tropicana FreeDOM features attractive packages for completed units and T.Living the first home personalisation programme, have received favourable response.

Although the industry remains challenging in the short term, the group believes that there will still be demand for properties in prime locations in Tropicana’s established, matured, and developing townships, with attractive pricing and innovative ownership packages and offerings. Therefore, the group will continue to focus on being market-driven in its product offerings while continuing to unlock the value of its landbank, at locations across the Klang Valley, Genting Highlands, and southern regions.

Tropicana will also continue to focus on the introduction of new phases across its signature and established developments, namely Tropicana Heights, Tropicana Aman, Tropicana Metropark, as well as Tropicana Uplands and Tropicana Alma in Johor.