Tropicana partners Marriott to build Sheraton Langkawi with RM352m GDV

PETALING JAYA: Property developer Tropicana Corp Bhd has signed a hotel management agreement with Marriott International to build a five-star 270-room Sheraton Langkawi Resort & Spa with a gross development value (GDV) of RM352 million at Tropicana Cenang, Langkawi.

Tropicana group managing director Dion Tan said it is building on the long-standing partnership with Marriott International to develop the Sheraton Langkawi Resort & Spa at the popular Pantai Cenang beachfront.

“Tropicana Cenang is a unique mixed development offering residential, hospitality and commercial components,” he said at the signing ceremony today.

Meanwhile, Tropicana deputy CEO Joanne Lee said construction of Sheraton Langkawi Resort & Spa is expected to begin in 2026, while its opening is anticipated to be in early 2030. It is part of the Tropicana Cenang development, spanning 5.3 acres with a total GDV of RM1.4 billion.

This is Tropicana’s third hotel collaboration with Marriott International, continuing the group’s ongoing expansion plans in Langkawi and strengthening its presence in the hospitality segment.

“We believe with our collaboration with Marriott International, the Sheraton Langkawi will be another successful milestone. We believe with this offering of five-star accommodations and facilities, it will bring a lot of footfalls of tourists and will enhance the confidence of future and potential buyers to Tropicana Cenang,” she told a press conference.

On outlook for the tourism industry, Lee said the projection of (tourist) arrivals to Langkawi in 2022 is around 2.5 million with potential to reach a pre-pandemic tourism peak of 4 million arrivals annually.