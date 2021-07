PETALING JAYA: In its aim to flatten the Covid-19 curve, property developer Tropicana Corporation BHd pledged its support to the government by offering its Tropicana Gardens Mall Convention Centre as one of the five large vaccination centres (PPV) to host the Program Vaksin Selangor (SelVax).

Heeding the call for Covid-19 herd immunity as a viable step towards national economic recovery, Tropicana also aims to provide vaccinations to its workforce via SelVax. Employees of the group that have not been vaccinated or did not secure an appointment through MySejahtera app will be signed up for this programme.

Jared Ethan Ang, Group Executive Director of Tropicana thanked the government for such a good initiative and is optimistic that with this vaccination in place, the country’s wellness and economic sector will be re-energised.

“Since the start of the pandemic, Tropicana has shown its strong support to various initiatives to combat the spread of Covid-19, whilst observing strict SOP regulations,” he said.

“Through our Tropicana Foundation arm, we have donated medical equipment, medical beds, wheelchairs,food, and essential items as well as circulated our Tropicana care packs to our employees and the community at large.

“We also responded swiftly by offering our Tropicana Gardens Mall as one of the large PPV centres to host SelVax. To ensure Tropicana is a conducive and safe place to live, work and prosper, we are providing Covid-19 vaccinations across our Tropicana ecosystem.

“All Tropicana workforces (Tropicana HQ, Tropicana Gardens Mall, Tropicana Golf & Clubhouse, W KL Hotel, Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, and Property Management) that have not been vaccinated will be signed up for this program. With this vaccination in place, we are certain that our Tropicana community will once again be revitalised and safe for all.”

Over the past few months, Tropicana had been working towards its goal of having 100% of its workforce fully vaccinated. Presently, all its employees have at least received the fist dose of vaccine and a big number of them have received both doses.

Prior to the announcement of SelVax, a handful of Tropicana employees have participated in the Astra Zeneca Opt-In programme, thus requiring a longer interval period between the two vaccine doses.

Tropicana said it is committed to lead with care and has put the safety of its 1,300 workforces and its immediate communities as its highest priority. SelVax is touted as the answer to flattening the Covid-19 case in Selangor.

With this programme, Tropicana said it is certain that it will be one of the first companies in Malaysia to achieve a 100% fully vaccinated workforce.

To view its employees’ testimonies video, please click on the link below

https://bit.ly/TropicanaStaffVaccination