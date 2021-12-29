Trust calls for five MACC advisory and consultative bodies to be abolished

PETALING JAYA: The Teoh Beng Hock Trust for Democracy has expressed support for Professor Edmund Terence Gomez(pix) for resigning from the Consultation and Corruption Prevention Panel of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Gomez’s request to the panel to discuss the ownership of more than five million shares at two public listed companies by the current MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki went unheeded, the Turst said.

“Five MACC advisory and consultative bodies — Special Committee on Corruption, Anti-Corruption Advisory Board, Complaints Committee, Consultation And Corruption Prevention Panel and Operations Review Panel — only act as window dressing of the anti-corruption agency, it never help MACC to eliminate corruption,” the Trust’s chairman Ng Yap Hwa said in a statement today.

“Moreover, the bodies have turned a blind eye on incidences of human rights violations at MACC.”

The five MACC advisory and consultative bodies, all together 34 members, were joined by prominent figures such as the leader of Transparency International Malaysia, former president of the Bar, university academics, members of Parliament from both ruling and opposition parties.

“These figures were and are being used as window dressing by the MACC to tolerance of corruption, carrying out selective investigation and political persecution. If the 34 members of the MACC advisors and consultants are paid, it is a waste of the tax payers’ money.

“We call on all political parties to demand the government to delete the article 13 to 15 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 to abolish the five advisory and consultative bodies which act as window dressing,” Ng said.