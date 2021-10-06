TSK proven successful in increasing Orang Asli income: Abdul Rahman

KUALA LUMPUR: The Orang Asli commercial replanting projects (TSK) developed by the Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Felcra) and the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA) has proven successful in providing a good return and increasing the income of the participants.

Deputy Minister of Rural Development Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said between 2016 and April 2021, the participants received an average monthly dividend of RM600, surpassing the targetted amount.

For RISDA, he said 127 Orang Asli farms with a total size of 16,793.65 hectares were involved in the programme managed by RISDA’s subsidiary, Risda Plantation Sdn Bhd (RPSB).

“Ninety-four projects are still being managed by RPSB in Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Perak, Johor, Selangor and Kelantan.

“As of now, 82 projects have been successfully implemented involving 9,364.37 hectares of land, while 12 other projects involving 1,640.34 hectares are ongoing,” he said in reply to Senator Datuk Ajis Sitin at the Dewan Negara sitting today.

As for Felcra, Abdul Rahman said the authority had helped redevelop 29 Orang Asli farms measuring 5,550.31 hectares that benefitted 2,204 Orang Asli participants in Johor, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang and Perak.

Of the total, he said nine of the farms are still under replanting phase, while 20 others have started to bear fruits, allowing the Orang Asli to enjoy the dividend.-Bernama