TSM Golf Challenge: Rhaasrikanesh aims to keep momentum going

KUALA LUMPUR: Fresh from helping Malaysia to end their 21-year wait for the men’s team gold at the 2021 SEA Games in Hanoi last month, national golfer K. Rhaasrikanesh has set his sights on maintaining his performance at the 12th Tan Sri Muhyiddin (TSM) Golf Challenge.

In a statement issued by the organisers today, Rhaasrikanesh, who emerged as the boys’ champion in 2019, said he was indebted by the opportunity to showcase his talent in the TSM Golf Challenge a few years back as it was the event that gave his career a head start.

In the meantime, former girls’ champion Winnie Ng believed that she had an open prospect of winning the title again this year.

Meanwhile, 71 out of 86 golfers were present to have the first feel of the more ritzy and challenging layout the course offers in the practice session at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Bukit Kiara here.

Players were also greeted by the Tan Sri Muhyiddin Charity Golf Foundation (TSMCG) founder, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who came to grace the session.

Muhyiddin expressed confidence that more young Malaysian amateur golfers could turn professional by using the opportunity given by the tournament, which runs from tomorrow until Thursday.

He also urged other related bodies in golfing to work together for this mission to elevate the status of local golfers.-Bernama