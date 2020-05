PETALING JAYA: Just few days before the festive Hari Raya celebration, Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) market has been partially closed starting today until June 1.

Based on a notice released by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), traders operating lots between TS1 and TS40 , TS33A, TS34A,and TS131 has been instructed to not conduct business at their stalls too.

TTDI Market Traders Association president, Jenny Loo told theSun today that only 40 lots in four rows out of the 200 premises in the two-storey building was closed after one of the traders was suspected to contract the Covid-19.

A DBKL spokesperson told theSun that a few of the lots were told to close and confirmed that the trader is now waiting for the results after being tested.

He told that as a safety measure stalls within 10m radius have been ordered to close.

Loo added that the rest of the lots are still operating and people can still go to the market however she told that many do not wish to go to the market because of the fear of getting infected.

“Visitors and traders would not need to worry if they want to visit the market as the market has been sanitised twice a week since the beginning of movement control order (MCO) on March 18 was put in placed.

“ Even temperature checks and crowd control has been enforced too,“ she said.

She said that those lots that was ordered to close located mostly on the ground floor of the market , those who sell fish, poultry and other essential goods.

The enforcement by DBKL was taken under the Local Government Act 1976, the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, the Police Act 1967, and the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infectious Territory) 2020.