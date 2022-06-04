Tuan Ibrahim: Malaysia urges hazardous waste exporting countries for better cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has urged that countries exporting hazardous waste materials to provide better cooperation at the High-level Segment of the meetings of the Conferences of the Parties to the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Conventions that took place from June 1 till yesterday.

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man(pix) said in a statement today that Malaysia faced challenges in obtaining cooperation from exporting countries to retrieve their waste.

“We (Malaysia) request better cooperation from exporting countries to tackle this problem. No country should be a dumping ground for other countries,” he said.

Malaysia also stressed on the importance of managing chemical stockpiles in an environmentally-friendly manner so that it would not be a new issue for developing countries in the future.