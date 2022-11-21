Tuan Ibrahim to lead PN talks on formation of Pahang gov’t

KUANTAN: Perikatan Nasional (PN) has appointed PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (pix) to lead negotiations on the formation of the Pahang government.

“Pahang Perikatan Nasional will continue negotiations to form the Pahang state government as soon as possible,“ said Pahang PN chairman Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah in a statement here today.

PN Pahang also thanked voters who had elected PN candidates in the 15th general election (GE15) to enable the coalition to be in a position to form the state government, he said.

The Pahang state assembly is now in a hung situation after the results of GE15 showed that no party had secured a simple majority to form the state government.

In the polls on Nov 19, PN won 17 state seats, Barisan Nasional (BN) won 16 while Pakatan Harapan (PH) secured eight.

There are 42 state constituencies in Pahang, however, voting for the Tioman seat had to be postponed to Dec 7 after PN candidate Md Yunus Ramli, 61, died of a suspected heart attack in the wee hours of polling day.

Earlier today, Pahang DAP chairman Leong Ngah Ngah said Pahang PH was willing to cooperate with BN to form the state government but would wait for an official decision from the PH central leadership.

Pahang BN, chaired by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, has so far yet to issue a statement on the matter.-Bernama