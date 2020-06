TUARAN: The drainage systems in several village areas here will be upgraded to ensure proper flow of water and to prevent flooding, Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau (pix) said.

He said disorganised drainage which lead to water flow restriction had resulted in homes especially those in low lying areas, to be easily inundated.

“The flood incidents in Tuaran, Tamparuli, Penampang and Kota Belud yesterday were extraordinary, About 227 houses situated in Tuaran and Tamparuli low- lying areas were inundated.

“As such, upgrading of the drainage system in these areas will help prevent flash floods from occurring especially during heavy rains,“ he told reporters after checking on the flood situation at Kampung Sungai Damit and Kauluan here today.

Tangau, who is also Tuaran Member of Parliament, advised people in the district especially those living in the flood-hit areas, to think of their safety first and to prevent their children from playing near river banks during a heavy downpour. -Bernama