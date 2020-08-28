Tun Abdul Taib, wife to grace state-level National Day do in Bandar Simanggang

KUCHING: The Yang Dipertua Negri of Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud (pix) and his wife, Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib, will be guests of honour at the state-level national day celebration in Bandar Simanggang, Sri Aman.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife, Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang will also be present.

State Protocol and Event Management Unit deputy director, Hamdan Sharbini said the event will start in the evening of Aug 30 with the “Malam Mesra Ambang Sambutan Hari Kebangsaan” to be held at the Sri Simanggang Hotel.

“That evening will see cultural and other traditional performances by members of the Sarawak Arts Council and local entertainers from Sri Aman,” he said, adding that there will also be presentation of letters of appointments to community leaders by Abdul Taib and Abang Johari .

He said in conforming to the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19, only 250 people would be invited to the event.

Hamdan said the celebration on Aug 31 would see Abdul Taib and Abang Johari joining the rest of the guests in a 2.5km Unity Walk.

The event, to start at 9am, will have participants from various races and backgrounds donning their traditional attire and walking together to showcase racial unity, he added.

He said the walk will pass through the town centre, the waterfront and back to the civic centre.

Before the walk, there will be a special video presentation, entitled ‘Wira’. — Bernama