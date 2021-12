KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad(pix) has been admitted to National Heart Institute (IJN) here for a full medical check-up and further observation.

According to a statement from IJN, Dr Mahathir arrived at the institute at 7 pm Thursday.

“Yang Amat Berbahagia Tun is expected to be in IJN for the next few days,” IJN added.

One of his officers when contacted confirmed the matter.

“Yes confirm. As per the statement,” he said. -Bernama