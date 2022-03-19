Tunku Ismail helps reduce burden of M-League teams

KUALA LUMPUR: Apart from sponsoring the cost of changing the surface of the National Stadium pitch in Bukit Jalil, Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) owner Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim(pix) is also helping Premier League side Perak FC over its recent salary arrears issue.

The Tunku Mahkota of Johor revealed that he had also channelled assistance to four other Malaysian League (M-League) teams over the same issue, namely twice to Selangor FC and Kelantan, and once each to Penang FC and Melaka.

Tunku Ismail said all the assistance prior to this was deliberately not disclosed to the media.

“Three days ago, the Perak FC management came to see me and I contributed some funds.

“I can’t reveal how much (is the amount), but I helped them a little to reduce the burden of Perak FC, and I hope they can solve the problem (of salary arrears) in the near future,“ he said during a press conference after inspecting the pitch at the National Stadium here, today.

Meanwhile, Tunku Ismail, who is also the patron of the Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFAM), admitted that he had also donated to the association.

“In my career with regard to football in this country, I have helped many teams. It’s just that I don’t let the media know about it,” he said.

Tunku Ismail was previously reported to have helped several players who were owed salaries by their respective teams.-Bernama