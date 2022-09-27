Tunku Panglima of Johor wins Pro-Am GT3 Asia

KUALA LUMPUR: Coming hot on the heels of Johor’s historic Malaysia Games (Sukma) success, Tunku Panglima of Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ibrahim gave more sporting cheer for the state by clinching the GT World Challenge Asia Championship.

Tunku Abdul Rahman emerged champion in the Pro-Am Asia category with his partner Nick Foster in the season-ending race at the Okayama International Circuit in Japan on Sunday.

Their team, Triple Eight Race Engineering, also triumphed in the overall GT3 Team Championships.

Tunku Putera of Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim also capped a fine debut season, clinching fifth spot in the Pro-Am standings alongside partner Jazeman Jaafar.

Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar said he was very pleased with the achievements of his two youngest sons.

“We didn’t only create history on the national stage with Sukma, but my sons also flew the Johor flag high on the international arena.

“I would like to congratulate them both on a job well done this season. To Iman (Tunku Panglima), keep up the good work and to Boo (Tunku Putera), try and overtake your brother next season!” Sultan Ibrahim said in a statement today.-Bernama