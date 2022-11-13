Tunku Putera of Johor escapes from injuries in high speed crash at Australian GT

JOHOR BAHRU: The Tunku Putera of Johor, Tunku Abu Bakar Sultan Ibrahim, had a miraculous escape and emerged unscathed although his car was involved in a horrific high speed crash during the GT World Challenge Australia qualifying round at the Mount Panorama Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia, today.

The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar in his offical Facebook was thankful that his son was not injured in the accident and also gave him words of encouragement despite the mishap.

“I am thankful that Tunku Putera did not suffer any injuries. I am sure it was traumatising but he is ok. I have told him to be strong and continue his efforts for the sake of the state.

“He was on line to qualify in third place for the main race tomorrow. It is Tunku Abu Bakar’s maiden appearence in the circuit. He and Tunku Panglima, Tunku Abdul Rahman showed great potential and gave a good performance. We pray for a good result tomorrow,“ said the Sultan.

The Sultan said Tunku Abu Bakar lost control while driving at a speed of 200kph through the McPhillamy Park Circuit and the Mercedez Benz GTS car crashed into the tyre barriers before overturning.

Officials and people in the circuit were relieved as Tunku Abu Bakar emerged from the wrecked car unscathed, waving a ‘peace’ sign to the fans before taking a ride on the circuit officials car and later the medical service unit.

Following the incident and severe damage to the car, Tunku Abu Bakar and co-driver Jamie Whincup had to withdraw from the three-hour endurance race tomorrow.

However, Tunku Abdul Rahman and co-driver Broc Feeney will continue their challenge under JMR Triple Eight Race Engineering team and start from the second grid in tomorrow’s race.-Bernama