Tunship proposed for Kit Siang

KUALA LUMPUR: Prominent social activist Tan Sri Robert Phang has proposed that the government bestow the title of Tun – the nation’s highest award – on former DAP strongman Lim Kit Siang for his 56 years of political service and having been the longest-serving parliamentarian without fear or favour.

Phang, who is chairman of the Social Care Foundation, said as the opposition leader until his retirement from politics over the weekend, Lim had been a pillar of the parliamentary democracy system practised in the country – a record that would highly unlikely to be equalled by other politicians.

“Malaysia practises a parliamentary system after Britain’s Westminster model with both Upper and Lower Houses of Parliament. In Britain, the leader of the opposition ranks very high in the order of protocol.

“My proposal is apolitical and purely based on according long overdue recognition to a towering figure in our political history who has contributed immensely to making our democracy alive and kicking. And I sincerely believe, nothing short of a Tunship is fitting for Lim Kit Siang,” Phang told theSun.

Lim, he said, had been through five decades of thick and thin in the nation’s post-Independence political history, unflinching in his political struggle for a better and more inclusive Malaysia, even spending some years as an Internal Security Act (ISA) detainee.

And, contrary to what his critics had labelled him, Lim had shown to be a true and loyal Malaysian, and DAP’s record as the party that had, over the decades, been a very well-organised political entity that continuously managed to secure a commanding mandate at federal and state levels was due to the unwavering support for Lim’s stewardship.

He said although DAP is reputed to be Chinese-centric, it has a sizeable non-Chinese membership base as well as a multi-racial mix of elected representatives.

Phang echoed the sentiment expressed by Dewan Negara President Tan Sri Rais Yatim, who said yesterday that Lim deserved due recognition including an award befitting his service.