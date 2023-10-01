Turkish Airlines plane returns to Uganda Airport after bird strike

KAMPALA: A Turkish Airlines plane destined for Istanbul, Türkiye had to return to Uganda's Entebbe International Airport on Tuesday morning after it struck a group of birds during take-off.

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), the country's air transport regulator, said flight Number TK606 hovered in the Ugandan airspace for more than an hour, reported Xinhua.

“As a precautionary measure, the flight hovered in the Ugandan airspace before landing safely at Entebbe at 08.52 am (local time),“ the aviation body said in a brief statement.

“The aircraft is being checked for airworthiness before resuming the flight,“ UCAA added.-Bernama