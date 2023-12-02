Turkish couple buried for 129 hours rescued alive

ISTANBUL: A Turkish couple in the southern province of Adýyaman has been brought to safety after being trapped under the rubble of a collapsed home for more than 129 hours, reported German news agency dpa, quoting state broadcaster TRT.

TRT showed footage of a woman being put in an ambulance. Moments later, her husband, whom rescue teams struggled to pull from under the debris through a tunnel, was placed in another ambulance.

The man was seen waving to cameras.

Their three daughters, however, are believed to have died, TRT said. -Bernama