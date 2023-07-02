Turkiye Embassy thank Malaysian govt for swift assistance in deadly quake SAR

KUALA LUMPUR: The Turkiye Embassy here thanked the Malaysian government for its swift assistance in sending the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) to assist in search and rescue operations following the deadly earthquake that hit Turkiye early Monday.

The embassy tweeted the message, accompanied by several pictures and videos of the sending off of the SMART personnel to Turkiye at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport late last night.

The 70-member elite SMART team involved in the mission comprised of a medical team from the Royal Medical Corps, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department’s K9 Unit and a hazardous chemical materials special team.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir confirmed that no Malaysians were affected in the disaster. All 13 Malaysians who were in the affected areas are safe, according to the ministry.

Turkish media reported that at least 2,379 people were killed and 14,483 others were injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye so far following two strong quakes that jolted the southern region of the country Monday.

The powerful quake, with its epicentre at Pazarcik district, also devastated neighbouring Syria with nearly 1,300 people reportedly killed and over 2,400 others wounded. -Bernama