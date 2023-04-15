Turkiye launches its first indigenous Earth observation satellite into space

ISTANBUL: Turkiye on Saturday successfully launched its first indigenous high-resolution Earth observation satellite, called the IMECE, into space.

According to Anadolu Agency (AA), the Turkish-made pioneering satellite was blasted off early on Saturday from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in the US state of California at 0648 GMT.

The launch marks the first time that Turkiye will have an electro-optical satellite camera with sub-metre resolution in orbit.

The IMECE's orbit will be sun-synchronous at an altitude of 680 kilometres (422.5 miles) and serve in the areas of defence, disaster management, environment, urbanisation, agriculture and forestry.

During its mission span of five years, the satellite will take images from around the world.