Turkiye SAR team member brought to tears over discovery of dead mother protecting her children

IPOH: Discovering the body of a mother who died trying to protect her two children from being crushed by falling debris is by far the worst experience firefighter Shahrul Nizam Murad went through as a member of Malaysia’s search and rescue (SAR) team that served in southern Turkiye.

The 47-year-old father of five had to fight back his tears as he came across the bodies of the mother and her two children, held in her embrace, in the rubble of a levelled building on the fourth day of the SAR operation.

“We had to unearth the rubble slowly and then they slowly came into view, one by one. As a father, it’s a truly saddening sight to behold.

“You can’t help but think of your own children when you see something like this, but you have to set it aside and focus on your task. Otherwise, you just can’t function,” he told reporters after attending the Fire and Rescue Department’s monthly gathering at the department headquarters here today.

He said that the Turkish community welcomed all 142 members of the SAR team and the two K9 search dogs very warmly.

“When they heard we were the Malaysian search team, they praised us and were so cooperative. Perhaps it was because they heard about how we were lucky enough to have rescued five survivors from the rubble. Even when we were departing at the airport, we were treated so well,” Shahrul Nizam recollected.

The 27-year veteran, who is currently serving in the Taiping Fire and Rescue Station, said he was part of the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) that flew into Istanbul on Feb 6 and only returned home yesterday.

The Malaysian team managed to retrieve 57 victims in the aftermath of a series of major earthquakes that hit Turkiye and Syria beginning Feb 6, causing tens of thousands of casualties in south Turkiye. -Bernama