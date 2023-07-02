Turkiye, Syria quake: FT mosques, surau to hold special prayers

KUALA LUMPUR: Mosques under the supervision of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), namely Masjid Negara in Kuala Lumpur and the Putra and Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin mosques in Putrajaya will hold special prayers tomorrow for the wellbeing of all those affected by the deadly earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said they would be carried out after Maghrib prayer, and all mosques and surau under the supervision of the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) are also asked to hold the same prayers.

He said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has called on mosques in this country to hold special prayers to seek Allah’s help and ease the burden of those affected by the calamity in Turkiye and Syria, and to grant them patience.

“May Allah ease all matters and the operations to rescue victims. Let us pray that all the victims and family members will be given patience,” he said in a statement yesterday.

A strong earthquake was reported to have jolted the southern region of Turkiye’s Kahramanmaras province early Monday and the Turkiye Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced that the 7.4 magnitude quake which struck at 4.17 am local time (0117GMT) was centred in the Pazarcik district.

According to media reports, the disaster has claimed 912 lives in Turkiye, while 476 more fatalities were reported in Syria.

The Foreign Ministry said no Malaysians were reported to be affected by the earthquake so far. -Bernama