Turn entrepreneurship into main careers: Ahmad Maslan

PETALING JAYA: Entrepreneurship needs to be turned into main careers for Malaysians in the country to boost their incomes, Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix) said.

He added that entrepreneurship will enable Malaysians to obtain high incomes and help them develop the country.

“Other countries are developed because many of their people become entrepreneurs. The more entrepreneurs a country has, the faster it develops,” he said in a media conference after officiating the National Entrepreneur Day 2023 pre-launch here yesterday.

Ahmad said there were degree holders currently receiving salaries at Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) or Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) levels only.

“We want Malaysians to consider entrepreneurship as their main career,” he said.

Ahmad said that the Malaysian Small Entrepreneurs Chamber of Commerce was trying to gazette National Entrepreneur Day as an official event in the country.

He said the suggestion would be brought to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for consideration and the government’s approval in gazetting the date of the celebration.

“The chamber’s current efforts are to get National Entrepreneur Day acknowledged as an official national celebration, equal to National Sports Day, Youth Day, Teacher’s Day, May Day and other official celebrations,” he said.

National Entrepreneur Day 2023 will be held from July 28 to 30 at Putrajaya Square. -Bernama