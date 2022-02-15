Turning point in going vegan

PETALING JAYA: Many Gen Z and Millennials are opting for a meat-free diet not just for religious, cultural or spiritual reasons.

Some want to alleviate animal suffering. There are also those who strongly believe in sustainability and wish to reduce the carbon footprint caused by animal farming.

While their concerns lie with the environment, they also reap rewards for themselves in terms of better health and emotional well-being.

Jaspreet Kaur, 23, learned more about animal cruelty and industrial livestock production after becoming a vegetarian.

“I stopped eating meat because it caused intense period pain,” said the final-year chemical engineering student, who has been on a meat-free diet for a year.

“When the pandemic started, I practised more plant-based diet.

“One day, I did research on veganism and I learnt about the cruelty that was going on in the meat and cosmetic industries and surprisingly, the garment industry too.

“Since that day, I changed my view on being a vegetarian. Veganism isn’t just a diet. Nor is it a fancy or luxury lifestyle. It is a stand we make to stop cruelty towards animals.”

After opting for a vegan diet, Jaspreet finds that she is more energetic and her fitness level also improved.

“I realised that my energy conservation is much better. I would have more energy during the day, making it easier for me to do my workouts.”

Jaspreet said vegans would not lack protein if they follow the right eating methods.

Freelance writer and model Lakshmi Mohana Krishnan, 25, follows a plant-based diet but is not completely a vegan.

However, she is trying her best to not use animal-based products.

“I don’t eat any animal-based food. After reading more about veganism and its impact on the environment, I decided to become one. I read about how reducing meat intake, especially red meat, could help reduce our carbon footprint.

“Being a vegan has changed my lifestyle. I am more health and environmentally conscious,” she said, adding that going vegan has also helped her lose weight.

“Veganism changed a lot for me, not just my diet.

“It makes me more disciplined and committed,” she said.