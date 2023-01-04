Turtles accomplish must-win mission

KUALA NERUS: It was a must win mission for Terengganu FC (TFC) against Kelantan United FC in their Super League match last night and the Turtles delivered. They won 2-1.

TFC head coach Tomislav Steinbruckner said he was satisfied with the performance of his charges in the match and that the victory was a morale booster for them after having lost in their two previous matches.

The Croation said the three full points collected at their home turf was very valuable as TFC were able to rise up three spots in the league from ninth place to sixth after collected seven points,

“I want to congratulate my players for the three points tonight (last night).

“Maybe we could have scored more goals because we created so many chances, but you can see every match is always the same. It’s difficult and I’m satisfied with two goals tonight,“ he told reporters after the match at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium (SSMZA) here.

Liridon Krasniqi and Jordan Mintah were on the mark for TFC while Kelantan United's goal was netted by Jose Porteria.

However, Steinbruckner reminded his players not to get carried away by the victory but focus on the match against Kelantan FC next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Kelantan United coach Tomas Trucha said he accepted the outcome and would turn his focus on the team's next match against Kuching City FC on Tuesday.

“I think it is not a shame to lose to Terengganu 1-2...especially a small team like KU, comparing the budgets of the two clubs and quality of players, it is not a shame,“ he said. -Bernama