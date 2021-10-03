Turtles to become tourist attraction in Mersing Islands

MERSING: Turtles have the potential to become a tourist attraction in Mersing islands that have often been spots for turtle landings.

Johor Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Samsolbari Jamali said the 13 islands which have been gazetted as marine parks have been landing sites for the Hawksbill and Green sea turtle species.

He said as part of turtle conservation efforts, the Johor State Fisheries Department (JPNJ) would issue more licences to transfer or collect turtle eggs which could also be a new source of income for the villagers.

“Almost 200 turtles land in Johor from April to September every year. So far, the state government has only allocated RM5,000 to buy turtle eggs from the villagers, to be hatched by JPNJ.

“Therefore, I am pleased to inform that the state government has allocated RM200,000 for the purpose of sea turtle conservation,” he told a press conference after visiting the Pulau Tinggi Marine Park Centre, here today.

Present was JPNJ director Zainudin Abd Wahab.

Samsolbari said JPNJ was also targeting to collect about 20,000 turtle eggs next year, adding that efforts would continue to be intensified to ensure the endangered animal would continue to survive.

Meanwhile, Zainudin said JPNJ was targeting to have at least 80 turtle egg collector’s licence holders next year.

On average, he said a total of 3,000 turtle eggs were collected by JPNJ a year from the licence holders in the state.-Bernama