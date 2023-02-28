Turtles wary of Nafuzi-led canaries

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC (TFC) head coach Tomislav Steinbruckner (pix) is expecting a torrid time from hosts Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC when the two teams clash in the Super League at the Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar tomorrow.

He said this was because the Canaries, who are now under the guidance of former TFC coach Nafuzi Zain, have some good players in their midst, including the likes of Lee Tuck and Manuel Hidalgo.

However, Steinbruckner dismissed the notion that the Turtles have an added advantage since he had worked with Nafuzi before.

“Many people are excited and want to know how I feel about facing Nafuzi. But you know, it is not a competition between us... it is a competition between TFC and Kedah.

“Nafuzi is a good coach and has a good team. So, we will see who will be luckier or has more quality tomorrow,” he said when met during a training session at the Gong Badak Sports Complex in Kuala Nerus today.

Steinbruckner said he would be relying on naturalised player Liridon Krasniqi to provide the creative spark in midfield since Habib Haroon is still out with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, TFC import Sony Norde has urged his teammates to be more aggressive and create more chances if they intend to return from Alor Setar with at least a point.

“This year, we have many new faces. Of course, it will take some time to build up our chemistry and understanding.

“But we have to do it quickly. The first game was always going to be the toughest (having lost 2-0 to Johor Darul Ta’zim). But in the next game (against KDA FC), I hope we can all give more and bag our first three points,” he said. -Bernama