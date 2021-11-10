TVET instructors to have at least Bachelor’s degree qualification

SHAH ALAM: The professionalism and reputation of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) training staff should be further enhanced to remove the stigma of the community now that TVET is only the second choice, said Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan(pix).

As such, he said the academic qualification of TVET teaching staff of Vocational Diploma should be raised to the minimum of a Bachelor’s degree for them to be placed at Public Skills Training Institutions as proposed by the Public Service Department.

He said the process of empowering TVET requires the synergy of competent and quality teaching staff to determine the success of the training system implemented.

“As such, it is very important for TVET teaching staff to continuously empower themselves with the latest technical and teaching skills,” he said.

Saravanan’s speech was delivered by Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Awang Hashim who represented the minister in the opening of the Centre for Instructor and Advanced Skill Training (CIAST) as the centre of excellence for TVET instructors here today.

He said the ministry through CIAST has consistently upheld the mission of developing world standard teaching staff who are competent, disciplined and responsive to change in the environment and technology.

In fact, the recognition of CIAST as the centre of excellence for TVET instructors clearly proves the importance of the training centre as the sole leader in developing and empowering TVET teaching staff in the country, he added.-Bernama