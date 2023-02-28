Twelve govt buildings in Perak without fire certificate

IPOH: The Perak Fire and Rescue Department revealed that 12 out of 20 government buildings in the state do not have Fire Certificate (FC) issued by the Fire and Rescue Department for safety reasons.

Its director, Azmi Osman said of the total, three of the premises were taken to court and six others were issued notices.

“We hope that each head of department can ensure that their premises are in good condition. If you do not have FC, it is certain that government assets will face problems, thus pose a risk to the government, such as the loss of confidential files related to government administration.

“All building owners and department heads must be aware of the existing law that requires buildings to have FC according to the Fire Services Act (Act 341.

“They must be aware of the problems and limitations by paying serious attention to it,“ he said after attending a monthly gathering and handover of duties ceremony here today.

Azmi said that among the problems faced by premise owners who do not have FC is the failure to submit the original construction plan due to the construction period of almost 30 years.

According to him, as many as 210 of the 317 private and government premises in the state have FC while the rest are likely to have expired and not renewed.

“Based on statistics, approximately 15 building premises out of the total are under observation to prepare papers to be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor (TPR) for further action,“ he said. -Bernama