Twenty-nine Indonesians nabbed for having fake identity cards

PUTRAJAYA: Twenty-nine Indonesian nationals were detained yesterday near the industrial area in Puchong, Selangor, for being in possession of fake Malaysian identity cards and using it to work in this country.

National Registration Department (NRD) director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said the foreigners, aged between 19 to 70, were from Sulawesi, Medan and Aceh and were believed to have been living in Malaysia for five to 10 years.

He said that the fake identity cards possessed by the foreigners used addresses in Sabah which do not exist.

“The fake identity cards were also of poor quality without any security features. None of the cardholders has their data registered in the NRD system.

“Investigations found that the cards were obtained from an unidentified agent in Selangor for a price of RM300 each,” he told a press conference here today.

Ruslin said the operation dubbed Ops Pintas was conducted following public tip-off and intelligence findings about the presence of foreigners working in the industrial area with fake identity cards.

He said all suspects have been remanded for four days from today and the case is being investigated under Rule 25(1)(e) of the National Registration Regulations 1990 (Amendment 2007). -Bernama