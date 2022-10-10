Twitter account owner who uploaded video on Malacca TYT released

ALOR GAJAH: A Twitter account owner under the name of Jay Jay Denis (pix) who was arrested in connection with the video uploaded on social media on Malacca Governor Tun Mohd Ali Rustam was released yesterday.

Alor Gajah police chief Supt Arshad Abu said the man was released at about 11.30 last night after his statement was recorded and an investigation was conducted under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The owner of the Twitter account was brought from Klang to the Alor Gajah police headquarters (IPD) by a team from the IPD to assist in the investigation related to a police report made on him, following the video which was uploaded on his social media site on September 6.

“The owner of the account was released last night after cooperating throughout the investigation,“ he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday the media reported that a special officer to Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari who is the owner of the Twitter account was arrested by the police last night.

The man was believed detained to assist in the investigation regarding his tweets about the convoy of the Malacca Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam last month.-Bernama